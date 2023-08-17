2023 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 7:04 AM
This season, the Stanford Cardinal have put up a record of 1-4. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.
Stanford 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Hawaii
|September 1
|W 37-24
|Cardinal (-2.5)
|54.5
|2
|@ USC
|September 9
|L 56-10
|Trojans (-29.5)
|69.5
|3
|Sacramento State
|September 16
|L 30-23
|Cardinal (-6.5)
|60.5
|4
|Arizona
|September 23
|L 21-20
|Wildcats (-13.5)
|59.5
|5
|Oregon
|September 30
|L 42-6
|Ducks (-27.5)
|59.5
|7
|@ Colorado
|October 13
|-
|Buffaloes (-11.5)
|59.5
|8
|UCLA
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
Stanford Last Game
The Cardinal went head to head against the Oregon Ducks in their most recent game, losing 42-6. Justin Lamson threw for 106 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for the Cardinal in that game versus the Ducks. He also tacked on 22 carries for 32 yards. In the ground game, E.J. Smith took six carries for 25 yards (4.2 yards per carry), while adding one reception for three yards in the passing game. Mudia Reuben led the receiving charge against the Ducks, hauling in four passes for 40 yards.
Stanford Betting Insights
- Stanford has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Cardinal have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
Check out even more analysis about Stanford on FanDuel Research!