2023 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule

This season, the Stanford Cardinal have put up a record of 1-4. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Stanford 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Hawaii September 1 W 37-24 Cardinal (-2.5) 54.5 2 @ USC September 9 L 56-10 Trojans (-29.5) 69.5 3 Sacramento State September 16 L 30-23 Cardinal (-6.5) 60.5 4 Arizona September 23 L 21-20 Wildcats (-13.5) 59.5 5 Oregon September 30 L 42-6 Ducks (-27.5) 59.5 7 @ Colorado October 13 - Buffaloes (-11.5) 59.5 8 UCLA October 21 - - - View Full Table

Stanford Last Game

The Cardinal went head to head against the Oregon Ducks in their most recent game, losing 42-6. Justin Lamson threw for 106 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for the Cardinal in that game versus the Ducks. He also tacked on 22 carries for 32 yards. In the ground game, E.J. Smith took six carries for 25 yards (4.2 yards per carry), while adding one reception for three yards in the passing game. Mudia Reuben led the receiving charge against the Ducks, hauling in four passes for 40 yards.

Stanford Betting Insights

Stanford has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

