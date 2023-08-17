FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 Stanford Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

This season, the Stanford Cardinal have put up a record of 1-4. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Stanford 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ HawaiiSeptember 1W 37-24Cardinal (-2.5)54.5
2@ USCSeptember 9L 56-10Trojans (-29.5)69.5
3Sacramento StateSeptember 16L 30-23Cardinal (-6.5)60.5
4ArizonaSeptember 23L 21-20Wildcats (-13.5)59.5
5OregonSeptember 30L 42-6Ducks (-27.5)59.5
7@ ColoradoOctober 13-Buffaloes (-11.5)59.5
8UCLAOctober 21---
Stanford Last Game

The Cardinal went head to head against the Oregon Ducks in their most recent game, losing 42-6. Justin Lamson threw for 106 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for the Cardinal in that game versus the Ducks. He also tacked on 22 carries for 32 yards. In the ground game, E.J. Smith took six carries for 25 yards (4.2 yards per carry), while adding one reception for three yards in the passing game. Mudia Reuben led the receiving charge against the Ducks, hauling in four passes for 40 yards.

Stanford Betting Insights

  • The Cardinal have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

