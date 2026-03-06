St. John's vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Big East action on Friday will see the the No. 18 St. John's Red Storm (24-6, 17-2 Big East) visit the Seton Hall Pirates (20-10, 10-9 Big East) at Prudential Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (54.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for St. John's (-4.5) versus Seton Hall on Friday. The total is set at 137.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Seton Hall has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, St. John's (12-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Seton Hall (5-1) does as the underdog (83.3%).

The Red Storm have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-3-0) than they have in home games (8-9-0).

This year, the Pirates are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-2-0 ATS (.818).

St. John's is 11-8-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big East games, Seton Hall is 11-8-0 this season.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (88%) in those contests.

The Red Storm have a win-loss record of 20-3 when favored by -196 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Seton Hall has been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. Seton Hall has gone 3-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, the Pirates have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 66.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's put up 78.5 points per game and gave up 65.8 last season, making them 65th in college basketball on offense and 27th defensively.

Last season, St. John's was eighth-best in the nation in rebounds (36.9 per game) and 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2).

St. John's was 53rd in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last year, St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers committed (10.3 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2).

Seton Hall found it difficult to generate points last season, ranking -4-worst in college basketball with 61.6 points per game. It played better at the other end, ranking 119th by surrendering 70.2 points per contest.

Seton Hall struggled to rack up rebounds last season, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 27.8 rebounds per game. It ranked 187th by allowing 31.3 boards per contest.

Seton Hall didn't post many assists last year, ranking 21st-worst in the nation with 11.2 assists per contest.

With 11.5 turnovers per game, Seton Hall was 221st in the country. It forced 13.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

