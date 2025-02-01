St. John's vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The St. John's Red Storm (18-3, 9-1 Big East) hope to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the Providence Friars (11-10, 5-5 Big East) on February 1, 2025.

St. John's vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (86.5%)

St. John's is a 13.5-point favorite against Providence on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 141.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

St. John's vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence is 10-11-0 ATS this year.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Providence covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (100%).

The Red Storm own a better record against the spread at home (8-5-0) than they do on the road (3-2-0).

The Friars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

St. John's has beaten the spread six times in 10 conference games.

Providence is 6-4-0 against the spread in Big East play this year.

St. John's vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Storm have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Providence has compiled a 2-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Friars have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +740 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 79.9 per game to rank 57th in college basketball while giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 31st in college basketball) and has a +309 scoring differential overall.

St. John's leading scorer, RJ Luis, ranks 94th in college basketball averaging 17.4 points per game.

Providence's +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (114th in college basketball).

Providence's leading scorer, Jayden Pierre, ranks 510th in the nation, scoring 12.9 points per game.

The 36.9 rebounds per game the Red Storm average rank 16th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 30.1 their opponents collect per outing.

Zuby Ejiofor's 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Red Storm and rank 61st in college basketball action.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Friars accumulate rank 66th in the country, 5.3 more than the 29.3 their opponents pull down.

Oswin Erhunmwunse tops the Friars with 5.6 rebounds per game (424th in college basketball).

St. John's ranks 158th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is third in college basketball, allowing 78.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Friars rank 202nd in college basketball averaging 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th, allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions.

