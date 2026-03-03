St. John's vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Georgetown Hoyas (13-16, 5-13 Big East) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the St. John's Red Storm (23-6, 16-2 Big East) on March 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden.

St. John's vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (87.1%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's St. John's-Georgetown spread (St. John's -15.5) or total (148.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

St. John's vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Georgetown has covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 15.5 or more this season, St. John's (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Georgetown (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

At home, the Red Storm sport a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-3-0).

The Hoyas have performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (4-12-0) this year.

St. John's record against the spread in conference action is 11-7-0.

Against the spread in Big East games, Georgetown is 9-9-0 this year.

St. John's vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Red Storm have been a -2083 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Georgetown has won 27.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-13).

The Hoyas have played as a moneyline underdog of +1000 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 95.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's +341 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (95th in college basketball).

Zuby Ejiofor leads St. John's, scoring 15.6 points per game (244th in the country).

Georgetown has a +21 scoring differential, putting up 74.6 points per game (217th in college basketball) and conceding 73.8 (183rd in college basketball).

KJ Lewis is 299th in the country with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

The Red Storm record 35 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Ejiofor tops the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball play).

The Hoyas are 119th in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Caleb Williams is 472nd in college basketball with 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Hoyas.

St. John's ranks 92nd in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 26th in college basketball, allowing 86.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Hoyas average 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and allow 95.8 points per 100 possessions (203rd in college basketball).

