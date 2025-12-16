St. John's vs DePaul College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The St. John's Red Storm (6-3, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on December 16, 2025 at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John's vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Arena: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (94.9%)

St. John's vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

DePaul has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Red Storm did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last season.

The Blue Demons were better against the spread at home (9-10-0) than away (5-7-0) last year.

St. John's vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has come away with five wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Storm have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

DePaul has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. DePaul has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Blue Demons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Bryce Hopkins' team-leading 14.9 points per game ranks 292nd in the nation.

DePaul's +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (69th in college basketball).

CJ Gunn's 14.2 points per game paces DePaul and ranks 365th in college basketball.

The Red Storm grab 36.7 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor is 138th in college basketball play with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Red Storm.

The Blue Demons record 31.1 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of their opponents.

N.J. Benson averages 6.6 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) to lead the Blue Demons.

St. John's ranks 97th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 39th in college basketball, allowing 84.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Blue Demons rank 149th in college basketball with 99.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 81st defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

