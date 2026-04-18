Spurs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Portland Trail Blazers are big 10.5-point underdogs for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -10.5 222.5 -521 +400

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (76.5%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 43 times this season (43-34-4).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 45-37-0 this season.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 51.2% of the time (42 out of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-17-1) than it has at home (19-17-3).

The Spurs have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (45%) than away games (42.9%).

This year, Portland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) compared to away (41.5%, 17 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.2 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Trail Blazers 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

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