Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSN and FDSSW

The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-15) are 6.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (28-13) at Frost Bank Center on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 228.5 -235 +194

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (60.2%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 21 times over 41 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves have 18 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 16 times out of 42 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 42 opportunities (47.6%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-7-2) than it has in road games (11-10-1).

The Spurs have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (36.8%) than away games (40.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has an identical winning percentage (.429) at home (9-12-0 record) and on the road (9-12-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, seven of 21) than on the road (61.9%, 13 of 21).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 20.4 points, 4.2 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle averages 17.3 points, 5 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 27.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 7 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 28.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 71.3% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

