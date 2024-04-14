Spurs vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Spurs vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: BSSW and BSDET

The Detroit Pistons (14-67) are 4.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -205 +172

Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (62.8%)

Spurs vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-38-1).

Against the spread, the Pistons are 39-41-1 this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 39 times.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 39 of 81 set point totals (48.1%).

San Antonio has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-19-1) than it does in away games (22-19-0).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in 22 of 40 home games (55%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-19-1).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under 42.5% of the time at home (17 of 40), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tre Jones averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field.

Julian Champagnie averages 6.8 points, 2.8 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.7 points for the Pistons, plus 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Per game, Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 13.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons receive 7.9 points per game from Marcus Sasser, plus 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

