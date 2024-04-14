Spurs vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14
Data Skrive
Spurs vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Coverage: BSSW and BSDET
The Detroit Pistons (14-67) are 4.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.
Spurs vs. Pistons Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Spurs
|-4.5
|-110
|-110
|215.5
|-110
|-110
|-205
|+172
Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spurs win (62.8%)
Spurs vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Spurs have covered the spread 42 times this season (42-38-1).
- Against the spread, the Pistons are 39-41-1 this year.
- This season, Spurs games have hit the over 39 times.
- Pistons games this season have hit the over on 39 of 81 set point totals (48.1%).
- San Antonio has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-19-1) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
- The Spurs have eclipsed the total in 22 of 40 home games (55%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-19-1).
- Pistons games have finished above the over/under 42.5% of the time at home (17 of 40), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).
Spurs Leaders
- Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.
- Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tre Jones averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field.
- Julian Champagnie averages 6.8 points, 2.8 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.
Pistons Leaders
- Cade Cunningham averages 22.7 points for the Pistons, plus 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
- Per game, Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 13.8 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Pistons receive 7.9 points per game from Marcus Sasser, plus 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.