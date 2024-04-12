Spurs vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: BSSW and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (56-24) are heavily favored (-11) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (20-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and ALT. The matchup's over/under is 222.5.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11 -108 -112 222.5 -110 -110 -556 +410

Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 37-41-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 41-38-1 this year.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 33 times this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over 47.5% of the time (38 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%), compared to 14 of 39 road games (35.9%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.487, 19-19-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over more frequently at home (21 of 39, 53.8%) than away (17 of 41, 41.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.6 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field (10th in NBA) and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 21.3 points, 10.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Devin Vassell averages 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Spurs are receiving 11.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs are getting 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Tre Jones.

Per game, Zach Collins provides the Spurs 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

