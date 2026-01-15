Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSWI, WMLW, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (27-13) face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-23) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI, WMLW, and FDSSW. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 226.5 -280 +230

Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (69.7%)

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-17-3).

Against the spread, the Bucks are 18-22-0 this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 16 times this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 40 opportunities (40%).

At home, San Antonio sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.500).

When playing at home, the Spurs go over the total 38.9% of the time (seven of 18 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 40.9% of games (nine of 22).

This season, Milwaukee is 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-11-0 ATS (.476).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 33.3% of the time on the road (seven of 21).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24 points, 11 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.1 points for the Bucks, plus 9.7 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 16.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks get 12.5 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

