Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Coverage: FDSWI, WMLW, and FDSSW
The San Antonio Spurs (27-13) face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-23) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI, WMLW, and FDSSW. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Spurs
|-7.5
|226.5
|-280
|+230
Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Spurs win (69.7%)
Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Spurs have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-17-3).
- Against the spread, the Bucks are 18-22-0 this year.
- Spurs games have gone over the total 16 times this season.
- Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 40 opportunities (40%).
- At home, San Antonio sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.500).
- When playing at home, the Spurs go over the total 38.9% of the time (seven of 18 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 40.9% of games (nine of 22).
- This season, Milwaukee is 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-11-0 ATS (.476).
- Bucks games have gone above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 33.3% of the time on the road (seven of 21).
Spurs Leaders
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24 points, 11 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
- De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.
- Stephon Castle is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.
Bucks Leaders
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.1 points for the Bucks, plus 9.7 boards and 5.7 assists.
- Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 16.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.
- Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Bucks get 12.5 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists.
