Pistons vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Detroit Pistons (28-10) take on the Phoenix Suns (24-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Pistons vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6.5 220.5 -240 +198

Pistons vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (72.4%)

Pistons vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 21 times over 38 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Suns are 27-11-2 this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 18 times out of 40 chances.

Suns games this year have hit the over 17 times in 40 opportunities (42.5%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-8-0) than it has in road affairs (10-8-1).

The Pistons have gone over the total in the same percentage of home games as games on the road (47.4%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (14-4-1) than away (13-7-1) this season.

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (six times out of 19) than on the road (11 of 21) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 51% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 5.6 boards.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 1.9 assists and 2.8 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Collin Gillespie.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 12.4 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

