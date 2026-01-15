Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (24-15) hit the court against the Miami Heat (21-19) as just 2-point favorites on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 233.5 -126 +108

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (50.7%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 21-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 40 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 20 times in 40 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and 12 times in 20 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in nine of 19 home games (47.4%), compared to eight of 20 road games (40%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (12-8-0). On the road, it is .550 (11-8-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (10 of 20) and away (10 of 20) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.5 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 boards.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell averages 23.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Heat are receiving 11.9 points, 10.1 boards and 0.6 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Heat are receiving 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat receive 15.8 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

