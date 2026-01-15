Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (23-14) on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at Toyota Center as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK. The point total in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 222.5 -178 +150

Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (51.7%)

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 20-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 37 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

Rockets games this season have hit the over 51.4% of the time (19 out of 37 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (12-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-10-0).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in 12 of 23 home games (52.2%), compared to nine of 18 road games (50%).

This season, Houston is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-11-0 ATS (.522).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, seven of 14) than on the road (52.2%, 12 of 23).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 4.5 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.4 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 64.4% from the floor.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Kevin Durant gives the Rockets 26.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson averages 18.8 points, 7.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 8.9 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jabari Smith Jr. provides the Rockets 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Reed Sheppard gives the Rockets 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

