Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Lakers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-14) are favored by 4.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (14-26) on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Lakers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 232.5 -205 +172

Lakers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (69.7%)

Lakers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Lakers are 20-17-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 40 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 40 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 40 opportunities (40%).

At home, Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread (9-8-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-9-0).

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (77.8%) than games on the road (45%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (11-8-0). On the road, it is .571 (12-9-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 19) than away (nine of 21) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 7.9 boards and 8.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 14 points, 0.9 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

LeBron James averages 22.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists.

Marcus Smart's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gets the Hornets 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 5.2 boards and 7.7 assists per game. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (sixth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate averages 8.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 62% of his shots from the floor.

Collin Sexton averages 15.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

