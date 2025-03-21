Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Spurs vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-46) are 5.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (29-39) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, March 21, 2025. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSW and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is 241.5.

Spurs vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 241.5 -180 +152

Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.7%)

Spurs vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-38-0).

The 76ers are 26-43-0 against the spread this year.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 69 chances this season.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 58% of the time (40 out of 69 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it has in road affairs (13-20-0).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (54.3%) than road games (57.6%).

This year, Philadelphia is 11-23-0 at home against the spread (.324 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-20-0 ATS (.429).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (18 times out of 34) than away (22 of 35) this year.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.7 boards and 7.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 16 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Quentin Grimes gets the 76ers 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The 76ers are receiving 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Paul George.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The 76ers are getting 6.6 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.