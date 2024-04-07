Spurs vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Spurs vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: BSSW and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (43-35) are favored (-6) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-58) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on BSSW and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Spurs vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 -106 -114 227 -110 -110 -235 +194

Spurs vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (71.5%)

Spurs vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 44 times in 78 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 77 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 39 times out of 77 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 37 of 77 set point totals (48.1%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-17-0) than it has in home games (21-17-0).

In home games, the 76ers eclipse the total 47.4% of the time (18 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 52.5% of games (21 of 40).

This year, San Antonio is 19-18-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-18-0 ATS (.538).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 52.6% of the time at home (20 of 38), and 43.6% of the time away (17 of 39).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.5 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.7 points, 11 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield averages 12 points, 3.1 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 4.9 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Paul Reed is averaging 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 21.1 points for the Spurs, plus 10.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Spurs receive 19.5 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs are getting 15.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field.

