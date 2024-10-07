menu item
Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Player Props for Saints at Chiefs

Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Player Props for Saints at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in their first game without Rashee Rice. Which bets and player props stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook once we account for Rice's absence? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the game, discussing his view of the spread and total, a couple of player props he's eyeing, and his favorite SGP of the night.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you on Monday night? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

