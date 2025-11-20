Southern Miss vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are up against the South Alabama Jaguars.

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-122) | South Alabama: (+102)

Southern Miss: (-122) | South Alabama: (+102) Spread: Southern Miss: -2.5 (-105) | South Alabama: +2.5 (-115)

Southern Miss: -2.5 (-105) | South Alabama: +2.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Betting Trends

Southern Miss has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

For the year, Southern Miss is 4-3 as 2.5-point or better favorites.

Southern Miss has played 10 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

South Alabama is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, South Alabama has two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, six of South Alabama's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Eagles win (67.4%)

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is the underdog by 2.5 points against Southern Miss. South Alabama is -105 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -115.

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Over/Under

The over/under for the Southern Miss versus South Alabama matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Southern Miss vs South Alabama Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for South Alabama-Southern Miss, South Alabama is the underdog at +102, and Southern Miss is -122.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 30.5 51 25.9 77 56.0 10 South Alabama 25.0 88 28.1 92 53.4 10

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

