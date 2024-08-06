2024 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the South Alabama Jaguars have put up a record of 0-2. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

South Alabama 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Texas Aug. 31 L 52-38 Jaguars (-6.5) 61.5 2 @ Ohio Sept. 7 L 27-20 Jaguars (-1.5) 55.5 3 Northwestern State Sept. 12 - - - 4 @ Appalachian State Sept. 19 - - - 5 @ LSU Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Arkansas State Oct. 5 - - - 8 Troy Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

South Alabama Last Game

The Jaguars were taken down by the Ohio Bobcats 27-20 in their most recent game. Against the Bobcats, Bishop Davenport led the Jags with 226 yards on 23-of-37 passing (62.2%) for one TD and no interceptions. Da'Marion Bothwell toted the rock 10 times for 70 yards (7.0 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for six yards. Devin Voisin accumulated five catches for 77 yards (15.4 per catch) against the Bobcats.

South Alabama Betting Insights

South Alabama has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Find more analysis about South Alabama on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the South Alabama Jaguars on FanDuel today!