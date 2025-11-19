SMU vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs taking on the Louisville Cardinals.

SMU vs Louisville Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-137) | Louisville: (+114)

SMU: (-137) | Louisville: (+114) Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-115) | Louisville: +2.5 (-105)

SMU: -2.5 (-115) | Louisville: +2.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Louisville Betting Trends

SMU has four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, SMU has two wins ATS (2-4).

This season, three of SMU's nine games have hit the over.

Louisville has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

Louisville is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 10 Louisville games so far this season, five have hit the over.

SMU vs Louisville Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50%)

SMU vs Louisville Point Spread

SMU is a 2.5-point favorite against Louisville. SMU is -115 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -105.

SMU vs Louisville Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the SMU-Louisville game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

SMU vs Louisville Moneyline

SMU is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Louisville is a +114 underdog.

SMU vs. Louisville Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 32.2 40 20.4 31 56.6 10 Louisville 31.5 45 21.5 38 53.5 10

SMU vs. Louisville Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

