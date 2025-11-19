FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

SMU vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

SMU vs Louisville Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the SMU Mustangs taking on the Louisville Cardinals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

SMU vs Louisville Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: SMU: (-137) | Louisville: (+114)
  • Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-115) | Louisville: +2.5 (-105)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Louisville Betting Trends

  • SMU has four wins in nine games against the spread this season.
  • As at least a 2.5-point favorite, SMU has two wins ATS (2-4).
  • This season, three of SMU's nine games have hit the over.
  • Louisville has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.
  • Louisville is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Of 10 Louisville games so far this season, five have hit the over.

SMU vs Louisville Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (50%)

SMU vs Louisville Point Spread

SMU is a 2.5-point favorite against Louisville. SMU is -115 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -105.

SMU vs Louisville Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the SMU-Louisville game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

SMU vs Louisville Moneyline

SMU is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Louisville is a +114 underdog.

SMU vs. Louisville Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
SMU32.24020.43156.610
Louisville31.54521.53853.510

SMU vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: University Park, Texas
  • Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Louisville analysis on FanDuel Research.

