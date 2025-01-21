SMU vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Two hot teams hit the court when the SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) on January 21, 2025. The Mustangs will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cardinals, winners of eight straight.

SMU vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: Moody Coliseum

SMU vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: SMU win (69.4%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's SMU-Louisville spread (SMU -1.5) or over/under (156.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

SMU vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SMU has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Louisville has covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread this year.

SMU covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Louisville covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (80%).

The Mustangs have done a better job covering the spread at home (5-5-0) than they have in road games (2-3-0).

This season, the Cardinals are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-0-0 ATS (1.000).

Against the spread, in conference action, SMU is 4-3-0 this season.

Louisville is 6-2-0 against the spread in ACC play this year.

SMU vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

SMU has come away with 13 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Mustangs have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Louisville has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Louisville has finished 2-2 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Cardinals have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that SMU has a 54.1% chance of pulling out a win.

SMU vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

SMU averages 84.8 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per outing (191st in college basketball). It has a +238 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Kevin Miller is 286th in the nation with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

Louisville outscores opponents by 8.8 points per game (posting 78.4 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and conceding 69.6 per contest, 116th in college basketball) and has a +167 scoring differential.

Chucky Hepburn is ranked 237th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.2 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Mustangs average rank 39th in the country, and are 7.8 more than the 28.1 their opponents record per contest.

Matt Cross paces the Mustangs with 8.0 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball action).

The Cardinals are 32nd in college basketball at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

J'Vonne Hadley's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 107th in college basketball.

SMU averages 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in college basketball), and allows 88.3 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball).

The Cardinals rank 95th in college basketball averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 107th, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

