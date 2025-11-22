Senators vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Senators vs Sharks Game Info

Ottawa Senators (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-3)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-154) Sharks (+128) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (52.7%)

Senators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +156.

Senators vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on Nov. 22, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Senators vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Sharks, Ottawa is the favorite at -154, and San Jose is +128 playing at home.

