NHL
Senators vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Senators vs Sharks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-154)
|Sharks (+128)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (52.7%)
Senators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +156.
Senators vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on Nov. 22, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Senators vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Sharks, Ottawa is the favorite at -154, and San Jose is +128 playing at home.