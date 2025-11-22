FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Senators vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Sharks Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (10-6-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-8-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-154)Sharks (+128)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (52.7%)

Senators vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +156.

Senators vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Sharks on Nov. 22, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Senators vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Sharks, Ottawa is the favorite at -154, and San Jose is +128 playing at home.

