NHL

Panthers vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Oilers Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (11-8-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-9-5)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-137)Oilers (+114)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (65%)

Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Oilers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.

Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Oilers matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.

Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Oilers moneyline has Florida as a -137 favorite, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.

