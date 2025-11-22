NHL
Panthers vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
In NHL action on Saturday, the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Oilers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (11-8-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-9-5)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-137)
|Oilers (+114)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (65%)
Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Oilers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.
Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Panthers-Oilers matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline
- The Panthers vs Oilers moneyline has Florida as a -137 favorite, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.