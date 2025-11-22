FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-205)Predators (+168)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (67.4%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -152 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +124.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Predators matchup on Nov. 22, with the over available at +112 and the under at -140.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Predators, Colorado is the favorite at -205, and Nashville is +168 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup