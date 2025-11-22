Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Nashville Predators.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10-4)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-205) Predators (+168) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (67.4%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -152 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +124.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Predators matchup on Nov. 22, with the over available at +112 and the under at -140.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Predators, Colorado is the favorite at -205, and Nashville is +168 playing at home.

