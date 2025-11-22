NHL
Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Nashville Predators.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5) vs. Nashville Predators (6-10-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-205)
|Predators (+168)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.4%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -152 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +124.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Predators matchup on Nov. 22, with the over available at +112 and the under at -140.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Predators, Colorado is the favorite at -205, and Nashville is +168 playing at home.