NHL
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (10-7-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-146)
|Maple Leafs (+122)
|5.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.8%)
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -205 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +164.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canadiens-Maple Leafs on Nov. 22, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Montreal is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.