NHL

Capitals vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Capitals vs Lightning Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (11-8-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-120)Lightning (+100)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (52.5%)

Capitals vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Lightning. The Capitals are +194 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -245.

Capitals vs Lightning Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Lightning on Nov. 22, with the over being -140 and the under +112.

Capitals vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Lightning reveal Washington as the favorite (-120) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+100) on the road.

