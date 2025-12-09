Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New Jersey Devils.

Senators vs Devils Game Info

Ottawa Senators (13-11-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-12-1)

Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-140) Devils (+116) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (51.9%)

Senators vs Devils Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Senators are +180 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -225.

Senators vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Devils on Dec. 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Senators vs Devils Moneyline

The Senators vs Devils moneyline has Ottawa as a -140 favorite, while New Jersey is a +116 underdog on the road.

