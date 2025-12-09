FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Devils Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (13-11-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-12-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-140)Devils (+116)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (51.9%)

Senators vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Senators are +180 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -225.

Senators vs Devils Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Devils on Dec. 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Senators vs Devils Moneyline

  • The Senators vs Devils moneyline has Ottawa as a -140 favorite, while New Jersey is a +116 underdog on the road.

