NHL
Senators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Senators vs Bruins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (34-25-5) vs. Boston Bruins (30-28-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-196)
|Bruins (+162)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (60.9%)
Senators vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -160 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +130.
Senators vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Bruins game on March 13, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Senators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Senators, Boston is the underdog at +162, and Ottawa is -196 playing at home.