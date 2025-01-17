FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Senators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.

Senators vs Bruins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (22-18-4) vs. Boston Bruins (22-19-5)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-134)Bruins (+112)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (55.2%)

Senators vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Bruins are -240 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +190.

Senators vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Senators-Bruins matchup on January 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Senators vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +112 underdog on the road.

