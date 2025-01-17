NHL
Senators vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Bruins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (22-18-4) vs. Boston Bruins (22-19-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-134)
|Bruins (+112)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (55.2%)
Senators vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Bruins are -240 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +190.
Senators vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Senators-Bruins matchup on January 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Senators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +112 underdog on the road.