Seattle U vs San Diego College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Seattle U Redhawks (19-12, 8-10 WCC) and the No. 11 seed San Diego Toreros (12-20, 5-13 WCC) will look to advance in the WCC tournament on Friday as they meet at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Seattle U vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Seattle U vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seattle U win (74.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Seattle U (-7.5) versus San Diego on Friday. The over/under has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

Seattle U vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Seattle U is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

San Diego has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seattle U (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than San Diego (6-5) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (54.5%).

The Redhawks have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-7-0) than they have in road tilts (4-8-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Toreros have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than on the road (.308, 4-9-0).

Seattle U has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

San Diego is 10-9-0 against the spread in WCC games this season.

Seattle U vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

Seattle U averages 72.8 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (34th in college basketball). It has a +163 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Seattle U's leading scorer, Brayden Maldonado, ranks 298th in the country putting up 14.9 points per game.

San Diego puts up 75.1 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 78.5 per outing (306th in college basketball). It has a -110 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Ty-Laur Johnson leads San Diego, scoring 14.6 points per game (329th in college basketball).

The Redhawks record 30.2 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

Will Heimbrodt's 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Redhawks and rank 560th in college basketball action.

The Toreros fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are collecting 28.6 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.3.

Assane Diop's five rebounds per game lead the Toreros and rank 599th in the country.

Seattle U ranks 267th in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 87 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Toreros put up 94.8 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while allowing 99.2 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

