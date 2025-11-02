Seahawks at Commanders Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

Last year's surprise NFC contender will meet this year's in primetime.

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 in a competitive NFC West, and a win feels paramount against the reeling Washington Commanders, who would love to snatch that momentum with Jayden Daniels back in the lineup.

As it stands now, the Seahawks are 3.0-point favorites in a game with a modest total (48.5):

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks at Commanders NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($20,100 MVP/$13,400 FLEX)

I'm not even sure Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a dark horse for Offensive Player of the Year at this stage given he's the highest-salaried player in this game over two efficient QBs. He leads the NFL in target share (38.3%), and that number could climb with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) questionable to play in Sunday's game. Washington is numberFire's 28th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass D, and they've allowed a receiver to eclipse 90 yards in five of eight games.

Jayden Daniels ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX)

I love dual-threat quarterbacks facing elite rush defenses. Seattle is definitely the latter, and Jayden Daniels is the former. Though he might be a bit hampered returning from a hamstring issue, the Seahawks are 2nd against the rush but just 17th against the pass in nF's ranks, and the visitors are also 26th in expected points added per carry (EPA/c) by opposing quarterbacks, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. Daniels is our projections' optimal choice at MVP, according to a projection of 19.3 FanDuel points (FDP).

Sam Darnold ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX)

The risk with Darnold is that Seattle runs 66.2% of their red zone opportunities through their running backs, which is how he's averaged just 16.9 FDP per game despite being sixth among qualifying quarterbacks in expected points added per drop back (0.17 EPA/db). There is upside against a Washington defense allowing the third-most FDP per game to opposing quarterbacks (20.3), though.

Flex Targets

Zach Charbonnet ($8,600)

Entering last week's bye, Zach Charbonnet has a slight edge over Kenneth Walker III in the Seattle backfield. He's logged 56.0% of the snaps in the last three games compared to 40.0% for KW3, and he's handled 37.5% of the team's red zone opportunities with Walker just at 18.0%. The presumed starter probably has more big-play upside, but it's hard to ignore Charb's touchdown threat at a lower salary.

Zach Ertz ($7,200)

Well, we've been here before. Terry McLaurin (groin) aggravated the injury that kept him out from Weeks 4 through 7 on Monday, so Zach Ertz is back on the menu. Ertz had a modest 17.6% target share (4.5 looks per game) in that stretch, resulting in 6.9 FDP. Oddly enough, he's actually had better TD luck in games McLaurin has played. At $7,200, the tight end is a good mix of floor and upside that comes from a 25.0% red zone target share this year.

Matt Gay ($6,400)

Seattle's defense is exceptional, limiting opponents to scoring touchdowns on just 50.0% of their red zone opportunities this year. That could shift more touchdowns to field goal tries for Matt Gay. Gay is 14-for-18 on attempts this season, but three of the misses were from 50-plus yards. He's also made all 18 extra points.

Tory Horton ($3,000)

Kupp's injury -- if finalized -- could definitely open the door for the rest of Seattle's targets, especially if JSN gets the "Megatron treatment" at some point. Tory Horton could have a chance to get his rookie season back on track. He's impressed in limited chances but is coming off his lowest route rate of the year (48.6%) in Week 7. If Kupp sits, JSN, Horton, Elijah Arroyo, and AJ Barner are pretty much the entire cabinet of weapons with Jake Bobo (Achilles) also out of this one.

