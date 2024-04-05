Santa Anita Derby Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/6/24
FanDuel TV racing analyst Joaquin Jaime breaks down the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, April 6th.
As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather and keep an eye on the track conditions.
We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.
Santa Anita Derby Odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML Odds
|1
|Curlin’s Kaos
|Antonio Garcia
|Diego Herrera
|20-1
|2
|Tapalo
|John Sadler
|Umberto Rispoli
|5-1
|3
|Stronghold
|Phil D’Amato
|Antonio Fresu
|5-2
|4
|Imagination
|Bob Baffert
|Frankie Dettori
|8-5
|5
|Wynstock
|Bob Baffert
|Juan Hernandez
|8-1
|6
|Tessuto
|George Papaprodromou
|Kazushi Kimura
|10-1
|7
|Mc Vay
|John Shirreffs
|Hector Berrios
|5-1
Santa Anita Derby Picks to Monitor
Imagination
Morning Line Odds: 8/5
Imagination is the morning line favorite. He got his first stakes victory in his last start at the San Felipe Stakes (Grade 2) with a 104 Speed Figure. Trainer Bob Baffert has won this race nine times.
Wynstock
Morning Line Odds: 8/1
Wynstock concluded 2023 with a wire-to-wire win at the Los Alamitos Futurity (Grade 2). He didn't perform well the last time out at Oaklawn Park, but poor track conditions could be to blame. He's another Bob Baffert entry.
Tapalo
Morning Line Odds: 5/1
Tapalo finished second at the El Camino Real Derby in February. He's posted Speed Figures of 95 and 99 this year.
Stronghold
Morning Line Odds: 5/2
Stronghold has finished second place or better in five lifetimes starts. He won the Sunland Park Derby (Grade 3) in his last race.
