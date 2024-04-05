Santa Anita Derby Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/6/24

FanDuel TV racing analyst Joaquin Jaime breaks down the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, April 6th.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers!

New players, get your first win-type wager on a single horse in any race at any track No Sweat First Win Bet up to $200 with FanDuel Racing!

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Santa Anita Derby Odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Curlin’s Kaos Antonio Garcia Diego Herrera 20-1 2 Tapalo John Sadler Umberto Rispoli 5-1 3 Stronghold Phil D’Amato Antonio Fresu 5-2 4 Imagination Bob Baffert Frankie Dettori 8-5 5 Wynstock Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 8-1 6 Tessuto George Papaprodromou Kazushi Kimura 10-1 7 Mc Vay John Shirreffs Hector Berrios 5-1 View Full Table

Santa Anita Derby Picks to Monitor

Imagination

Morning Line Odds: 8/5

Imagination is the morning line favorite. He got his first stakes victory in his last start at the San Felipe Stakes (Grade 2) with a 104 Speed Figure. Trainer Bob Baffert has won this race nine times.

Wynstock

Morning Line Odds: 8/1

Wynstock concluded 2023 with a wire-to-wire win at the Los Alamitos Futurity (Grade 2). He didn't perform well the last time out at Oaklawn Park, but poor track conditions could be to blame. He's another Bob Baffert entry.

Tapalo

Morning Line Odds: 5/1

Tapalo finished second at the El Camino Real Derby in February. He's posted Speed Figures of 95 and 99 this year.

Stronghold

Morning Line Odds: 5/2

Stronghold has finished second place or better in five lifetimes starts. He won the Sunland Park Derby (Grade 3) in his last race.

This year’s Kentucky Derby Prep Races have already been filled with excitement and anticipation as horses compete for a coveted spot in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Now, FanDuel customers can join the action with this No Sweat Bet Up to $10!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelplineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and reside in CO, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY. Offer valid on first win wager. Verified FD Racing account required. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in AZ, CT, IA, KS, NJ, or TN. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, KY, MI, OH, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org(MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).