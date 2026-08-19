Sam LaPorta 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta is the eighth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 66.9 fantasy points a year ago (25th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

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Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 66.9 182 20 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 115.9 87 4

Sam LaPorta 2025 Game-by-Game

LaPorta picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- six receptions, 97 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Packers 7.9 9 6 79 0 Week 2 Bears 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 3 @Ravens 3.3 4 4 33 0 Week 4 Browns 3.9 4 3 39 0 Week 5 @Bengals 15.2 6 5 92 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 11.5 6 5 55 1 Week 7 Buccaneers 1.5 3 3 15 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how LaPorta's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Sam LaPorta 49 40 489 3 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 172 117 1401 11 34 Jameson Williams 102 65 1117 7 8 Jahmyr Gibbs 94 77 616 5 12

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