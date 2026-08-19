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Sam LaPorta 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sam LaPorta 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta is the eighth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 66.9 fantasy points a year ago (25th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

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Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points66.918220
2026 Projected Fantasy Points115.9874

Sam LaPorta 2025 Game-by-Game

LaPorta picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- six receptions, 97 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Packers7.996790
Week 2Bears2.643260
Week 3@Ravens3.344330
Week 4Browns3.943390
Week 5@Bengals15.265921
Week 6@Chiefs11.565551
Week 7Buccaneers1.533150

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Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how LaPorta's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Sam LaPorta494048934
Amon-Ra St. Brown17211714011134
Jameson Williams10265111778
Jahmyr Gibbs9477616512

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Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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