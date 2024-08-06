2024 Sam Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

So far this season, the Sam Houston Bearkats have posted a record of 1-1. Below, you can see their full 2024 schedule and results.

Sam Houston 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Rice Aug. 31 W 34-14 Owls (-9.5) 49.5 2 @ UCF Sept. 7 L 45-14 Knights (-21.5) 54.5 3 Hawaii Sept. 14 - Bearkats (-4.5) 50.5 4 New Mexico State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Texas State Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ UTEP Oct. 3 - - - 8 Western Kentucky Oct. 16 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sam Houston Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Bearkats lost 45-14 to the UCF Knights. Against the Knights, Hunter Watson led the Bearkats with 82 yards on 9-of-13 passing (69.2%) for no TDs and two interceptions. In the running game, Zach Hrbacek totaled 25 rushing yards on eight carries (3.1 yards per carry). Simeon Evans grabbed three balls for 89 yards (averaging 29.7 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Knights.

Sam Houston Betting Insights

Sam Houston has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Bearkats are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

Check out more in-depth analysis about Sam Houston on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Sam Houston Bearkats on FanDuel today!