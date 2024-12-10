Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:00 PM ET), quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (218.0 yards conceded per game).

Is Darnold a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bears? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Darnold vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 254.10

254.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.51

20.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 241.3 fantasy points this season (18.6 per game), Darnold is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks eighth among all players.

In his last three games, Darnold has amassed 75.3 fantasy points (25.1 per game), completing 65-of-93 throws for 912 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Darnold has connected on 109-of-163 throws for 1,399 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 105.3 total fantasy points (21.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 74 rushing yards on 25 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he put up 34.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 7 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New York Jets, throwing for 179 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 11 yards on five attempts on the ground (4.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Chicago has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one touchdown against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.