Saint Louis vs Loyola Chicago College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 13

The Saint Louis Billikens (23-1, 11-0 A-10) hope to build on a 17-game win streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19, 2-10 A-10) on February 13, 2026 at Joseph J. Gentile Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday, February 13, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Arena

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (95%)

Before you place a wager on Saint Louis-Loyola Chicago matchup (in which Saint Louis is an 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 155.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Loyola Chicago has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Loyola Chicago covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Saint Louis covers as a favorite of 18.5 or more (80%).

Against the spread, the Billikens have performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and three times in six road games.

The Ramblers have performed better against the spread at home (4-9-0) than on the road (2-5-0) this season.

Saint Louis has beaten the spread seven times in 11 conference games.

Loyola Chicago has covered the spread five times in 12 A-10 games.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been victorious in 20, or 95.2%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Billikens have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -4000 or better on the moneyline.

Loyola Chicago has won two of the 16 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (12.5%).

The Ramblers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Saint Louis was 157th in college basketball on offense (74.3 points scored per game) and 152nd on defense (71.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Saint Louis was 168th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) last season. It was 265th in rebounds conceded (32.4 per game).

Saint Louis was 83rd in the nation in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

Saint Louis committed 12.3 turnovers per game last year and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 288th and 317th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year Loyola Chicago posted 73.5 points per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69.0 points per contest (81st-ranked).

Loyola Chicago was 184th in the country with 31.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 65th with 29.4 rebounds allowed per game.

Loyola Chicago ranked 39th in the nation with 16.0 assists per contest.

Loyola Chicago averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!