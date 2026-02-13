Miami (OH) vs Ohio College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 13

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-0, 11-0 MAC) will look to continue a 14-game home winning streak when they host the Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) on February 13, 2026 at Millett Hall.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 13, 2026

Friday, February 13, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Arena: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (90.1%)

Miami (OH) is a 9.5-point favorite over Ohio on Friday and the over/under is set at 162.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Ohio is 9-13-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Miami (OH) (6-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Ohio (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The RedHawks have a worse record against the spread at home (6-4-0) than they do in road games (8-2-0).

Against the spread, the Bobcats have performed better at home (5-6-0) than on the road (3-6-0).

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread in conference action is 7-4-0.

Ohio has covered the spread four times in 12 MAC games.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 17 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have been a -599 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Ohio has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Ohio has gone 2-6 in those games.

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +430 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 85.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) has a +442 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. It is putting up 92.7 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is giving up 74.3 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball.

Brant Byers' 14.8 points per game lead Miami (OH) and are 311th in the country.

Ohio scores 77.7 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and gives up 77.3 (273rd in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.

Jackson Paveletzke's 16.6 points per game paces Ohio and ranks 171st in college basketball.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the RedHawks average rank 118th in the country, and are 4.0 more than the 29.3 their opponents record per contest.

Eian Elmer averages 6.0 rebounds per game (ranking 283rd in college basketball) to lead the RedHawks.

The 29.8 rebounds per game the Bobcats accumulate rank 299th in the country, 2.5 fewer than the 32.3 their opponents record.

Aidan Hadaway tops the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball).

Miami (OH)'s 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 91.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 112th in college basketball.

The Bobcats rank 170th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 262nd defensively with 97.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

