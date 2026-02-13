Michigan State vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 13

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Kohl Center, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (53.8%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Michigan State-Wisconsin spread (Michigan State -1.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wisconsin is 12-12-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Michigan State (11-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55%) than Wisconsin (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

When playing at home, the Spartans sport the same winning percentage against the spread as they do in road games (.500).

The Badgers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). On the road, it is .833 (5-1-0).

Michigan State's record against the spread in conference games is 8-5-0.

Wisconsin is 8-5-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Spartans have been victorious 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin is 2-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Badgers have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Michigan State was the 78th-ranked team in the nation (77.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 44th (67.1 points allowed per game).

Last season, Michigan State was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.7 per game) and 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2).

Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

Michigan State was 135th in college basketball in turnovers per game (10.7) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last year.

Offensively, Wisconsin posted 80.1 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 70.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (143rd-ranked).

With 33.1 boards per game, Wisconsin ranked 111th in the nation. It allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 187th in college basketball.

Wisconsin ranked 105th in the nation with 14.5 assists per contest.

Wisconsin ranked 19th-best in college basketball by committing only 9.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 331st in college basketball (9.6 per contest).

