NHL

Sabres vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-115)Sabres (-104)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (52.9%)

Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +205.

Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sabres on Oct. 22, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Red Wings, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -115 playing on the road.

