Sabres vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres.
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres.
Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4)
- Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Red Wings vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (52.9%)
Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +205.
Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sabres on Oct. 22, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Red Wings, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -115 playing on the road.