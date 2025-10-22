Sabres vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-4)

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-115) Sabres (-104) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (52.9%)

Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +205.

Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sabres on Oct. 22, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Red Wings, Buffalo is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -115 playing on the road.

