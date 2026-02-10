Purdue at Nebraska Prediction: Best Bets and Player Props for Big 10 Clash

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Purdue at Nebraska.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Prediction, Betting Picks

Nebraska is strong defensively, slotted in 11th in KenPom's defensive efficiency rankings. But the Huskers let up a ton of three-point looks, and that has me on Braden Smith to hit at least three triples tonight.

On the season, Nebraska is permitting a 49.5% three-point attempt rate, meaning nearly half of the field-goal attempts they allow are three-pointers. That 49.5% clip is the fifth-highest in the nation and the highest among power-conference schools.

Facing a defense that really tries to limit buckets around the basket, Smith can turn to his perimeter game. Smith hit four threes two games ago and has made at least two in five of his last six contests.

I think there's also a chance Smith is extra aggressive offensively due to Purdue's recent struggles. One of the nation's top point guards, Smith may take in on his shoulders to try to get Purdue back on track in a tough road environment.

This game is the last of a pretty brutal stretch of the schedule for the Huskers. They've played at Michigan and at home against Illinois over their past three games, and they lost both. This is their last regular-season chance to get an elite win, and I think they'll take advantage.

As I mentioned above, Purdue is in a rut. The Boilers have lost three of their past five games, and one of the wins in that span was a four-point home victory against Oregon last time out in a game in which Purdue was an 18.5-point favorite.

The Boilermakers have dropped two of their past three road games, and the lone exception in that split was a win at Maryland against a Terps squad that is 2-10 in conference play.

Aside from a home loss to Illinois in their most recent game in Lincoln, the Huskers have been outstanding at home. They were a perfect 12-0 at home before the Illinois game, and they won 11 of those 12 games by at least seven points, with the exception being a two-point home win over Michigan State.

Nebraska is great at home and appears to be catching Purdue at a good time. Torvik projects the Huskers to win by 3.1. I'm in line with him and like Nebraska to cover as slight home favorites.

