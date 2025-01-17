FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Sabres vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (17-22-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-20-8)
  • Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-132)Penguins (+110)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (59.2%)

Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -220.

Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Penguins on January 17, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog on the road.

