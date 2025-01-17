NHL
Sabres vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sabres vs Penguins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (17-22-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-20-8)
- Date: Friday, January 17, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-132)
|Penguins (+110)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (59.2%)
Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -220.
Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Penguins on January 17, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog on the road.