Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Data Skrive

Sabres vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-152)Flyers (+126)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (52.8%)

Sabres vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Flyers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +154.

Sabres vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Sabres-Flyers game on Jan. 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Sabres vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Flyers, Buffalo is the favorite at -152, and Philadelphia is +126 playing on the road.

