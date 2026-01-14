Devils vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

NHL action on Wednesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Kraken Game Info

New Jersey Devils (23-21-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-15-8)

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-164) Kraken (+136) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (52.4%)

Devils vs Kraken Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+148 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -184.

Devils vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Kraken on Jan. 14 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Devils vs Kraken Moneyline

New Jersey is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!