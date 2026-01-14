NHL
Devils vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14
NHL action on Wednesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Kraken Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (23-21-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-15-8)
- Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-164)
|Kraken (+136)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (52.4%)
Devils vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+148 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -184.
Devils vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Kraken on Jan. 14 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Devils vs Kraken Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.