NHL
Sabres vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 22
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Sabres vs Ducks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (9-9-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-2)
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-150)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (54.9%)
Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +164.
Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Ducks game on November 22, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.
Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Sabres vs Ducks moneyline has Buffalo as a -150 favorite, while Anaheim is a +125 underdog at home.