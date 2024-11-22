menu item
NHL

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Ducks Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (9-9-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-150)Ducks (+125)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (54.9%)

Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +164.

Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Ducks game on November 22, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Sabres vs Ducks moneyline has Buffalo as a -150 favorite, while Anaheim is a +125 underdog at home.

