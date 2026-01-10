NHL
Sabres vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10
The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sabres vs Ducks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (23-15-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-20-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-150)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (68.7%)
Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Ducks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +156.
Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under
- Sabres versus Ducks on Jan. 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +125 underdog on the road.