Sabres vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Buffalo Sabres are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Ducks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (23-15-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-20-3)

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-150) Ducks (+125) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (68.7%)

Sabres vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Ducks are -194 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +156.

Sabres vs Ducks Over/Under

Sabres versus Ducks on Jan. 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Sabres vs Ducks Moneyline

Buffalo is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +125 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!