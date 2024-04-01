menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (35-35-5) vs. Washington Capitals (36-27-10)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Sabres (-137)Capitals (+114)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (58.7%)

Sabres vs Capitals Spread

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Sabres are +184 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -225.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on April 2 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +114 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!