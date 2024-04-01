Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (35-35-5) vs. Washington Capitals (36-27-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-137) Capitals (+114) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (58.7%)

Sabres vs Capitals Spread

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Sabres are +184 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -225.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on April 2 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline