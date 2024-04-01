Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Washington Capitals.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sabres vs Capitals Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (35-35-5) vs. Washington Capitals (36-27-10)
- Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
Sabres vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Sabres (-137)
|Capitals (+114)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (58.7%)
Sabres vs Capitals Spread
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Sabres are +184 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -225.
Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Capitals on April 2 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline
- Buffalo is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +114 underdog on the road.