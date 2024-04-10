Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (37-37-5) vs. Washington Capitals (37-30-11)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-137) Capitals (+114) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (60.5%)

Sabres vs Capitals Spread

The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Sabres are +184 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -227.

Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Capitals matchup on April 11, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline