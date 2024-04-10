Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.
Sabres vs Capitals Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (37-37-5) vs. Washington Capitals (37-30-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MNMT
Sabres vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Sabres (-137)
|Capitals (+114)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (60.5%)
Sabres vs Capitals Spread
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Sabres are +184 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -227.
Sabres vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Capitals matchup on April 11, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Sabres vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Sabres, Washington is the underdog at +114, and Buffalo is -137 playing at home.