Sabres vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Buffalo Sabres will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Sabres vs Canucks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (21-15-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-184) Canucks (+152) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (55.2%)

Sabres vs Canucks Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -164.

Sabres vs Canucks Over/Under

Sabres versus Canucks on Jan. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Canucks, Buffalo is the favorite at -184, and Vancouver is +152 playing on the road.

