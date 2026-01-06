NHL
Sabres vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The Buffalo Sabres will face the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Canucks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (21-15-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-184)
|Canucks (+152)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (55.2%)
Sabres vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -164.
Sabres vs Canucks Over/Under
- Sabres versus Canucks on Jan. 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Canucks, Buffalo is the favorite at -184, and Vancouver is +152 playing on the road.