NHL
Sabres vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (7-9-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-6-4)
- Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-188)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Sabres win (52%)
Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +128.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Sabres versus Blackhawks, on Nov. 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -188 favorite at home.