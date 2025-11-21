FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Sabres vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (7-9-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-6-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-188)Blackhawks (+155)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (52%)

Sabres vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +128.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Blackhawks, on Nov. 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Sabres vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -188 favorite at home.

