Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 28th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tannehill vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.85

14.85 Projected Passing Yards: 227.81

227.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.31

1.31 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.34

13.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Tannehill Fantasy Performance

With 40.3 fantasy points in 2023 (10.1 per game), Tannehill is the 28th-ranked player at the QB position and 63rd among all players.

During his last three games, Tannehill has compiled 590 passing yards (51-of-74) for two passing TDs with one pick, leading to 37.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 23 yards rushing on seven carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Tannehill's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, when he piled up 21.0 fantasy points with 246 passing yards, one TD, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 12 rushing yards on one carry (12.0 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Ryan Tannehill delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.4 points) in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, passing for 198 yards and zero touchdowns with three picks.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

